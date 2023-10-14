‘Ronaldinho, Messi... Lamine can be the next one’ - Rafa Marquez

Rafa Marquez thinks Lamine Yamal can go on and become a great at Barcelona and follow in the footsteps of legends such as Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal has already made history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in La Liga, and Marquez is confident he has a very bright future ahead of him.

“He belongs to that group of gifted boys who have this innate talent and who no matter how old they are to compete in any category and make a difference,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “Ronaldinho, Messi... Lamine can be the next. He has all the qualities. Obviously we have to take care of the processes because he is still a child.”

The teenager’s not the only Barca youngster impressing in the first team. Fermin Lopez has also broken into Xavi’s side which has come as a surprise to Marquez.

“It has been surprising. I didn’t have him last year but he had to leave to realize that he had a great opportunity to be in the club,” he added. “We are all happy with this evolution and that Xavi likes it so much.”

Marquez has had to cope without the duo this season but still has a host of exciting players in his squad such as Marc Guiu, Pau Cubarsi and Noah Darvich.