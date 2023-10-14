 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumors: Bruno Guimarães has secret Barcelona clause in his new Newastle contract

The Brazilian is fond of the Catalans

Newcastle United FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Bruno Guimarães recently put pen to paper on a new deal at Newcastle that reportedly includes a special clause relating to Barcelona.

The midfielder’s contract runs until 2028 but includes a clause that would allow Barca to sign him for a cheaper price, according to Sport.

The report reckons Barca would be able to sign Bruno for €65-70 million which is a little cheaper than the €85m that he’s valued at by Transfermarkt.

It’s thought that the Brazilian is a big admirer of Barcelona and would like to play for the club at some point in his career.

Barca are thought to want to sign a new midfielder next summer but a price tag of €65-70m is still likely to be way out of the club’s reach for now.

Guimarães has starred for Newcastle since signing of the club from Lyon in January 2022 for £40 million and helped the team secure a top-four place last season.

