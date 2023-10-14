Explained: What Barcelona need to do to register Vitor Roque in January

Barcelona are hoping to bring forward a move for Vitor Roque and register the Brazilian in the January transfer window.

Sporting director Deco has reportedly flown out to Brazil to check on the youngster and seek to reassure him that he can join this winter despite the club’s financial issues.

La Vanguardia are now reporting that Barca need to find €10-12m to register Vitor Roque and there are three ways of doing it: selling players, adjusting contracts downwards or bringing in fresh income.

One player who is about to start contract talks is Frenkie de Jong. The club are hopeful he could follow in Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s footsteps and take a salary reduction but it’s not clear yet if that will happen.

Selling players seems unlikely too, particularly as the club’s current injury crisis has shown up the fact that Xavi’s squad is a little light this season.

And then there’s income. Barcelona are still owed money from German investment firm Libero, around €40m, which was due in the summer and still hasn’t arrived.

There’s no suggestion that the money is imminent either, leaving Barca searching for fresh investment ahead of the January transfer window as possibly the most likely way to be able to bring in Vitor Roque early.