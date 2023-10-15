 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente offer fitness update on Gavi, says he’s ‘delighted’ with Barcelona midfielder

The youngster did take a knock

By Gill Clark
new
Spain v Scotland: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has offered an update on Gavi ahead of the team’s next Euro qualifier against Norway.

There have been a few concerns over Gavi’s fitness, although he did play all 90 minutes in the 2-0 win over Scotland.

De la Fuente says he picked up a minor knock but only missed training as they were being careful with him. He also went on to hurl some praise at the Barca youngster.

“He had a knock, he left training as a precaution. I have read in some media he gets a lot of yellow cards, with us they have only given him one,” he told reporters.

“He spreads pride, he is constantly dynamic and plays very well. He has to learn to control himself at some moments but with us he does it. We are very delighted.”

Spain face Norway on Sunday and can confirm their place at Euro 2024 with a victory.

