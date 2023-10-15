Fermin Lopez reveals why he won’t get carried away at Barcelona

Fermin Lopez has been talking about life at Barcelona and how he’s keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite his recent success.

The midfielder has broken in to the first team and says it’s hard not to get carried away but knows that his family will not be happy if he does let his success go to his head.

“Man, it’s not easy because, in the end, you have many external factors that can influence you not to have that discipline or those feet on the ground, as they say,” he told Sport. “But I believe that my father, my family, have never been that way and so I believe that they will never, never let that happen to me.”

Lopez also spoke about why he first joined La Masia and how he’s hoping for a long career with the Catalan giants.

“Why did I join La Masía? It’s because I’ve been a Culé for as long as I can remember. My idols were Messi and Iniesta... I always wore the Barça shirt. And when the chance was presented to me, the first answer was yes!” he added. “How would I like to see myself in a few years? I’d like to be in the first team, to stay here. The more years the better. I hope I can always be here. But It’s the best club in the world, every year the best come here. You never know.”

The Barca teenager is currently with the Spain Under-21 squad who are due to play Kazakhstan on Tuesday in Euro qualifying.