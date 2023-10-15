WATCH: Ilkay Gundogan on target for Germany against USMNT in friendly win

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was on target for Germany against the USA in an international friendly on Saturday in Connecticut.

The USMNT took a surprise lead when Christian Pulisic dribbled past several players and fired a shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen and straight into the top corner.

Yet Germany responded quickly and were back on level terms before half-time. Gundogan had a relatively simple finish after good work from Leroy Sane.

Gündogan brings Germany back level



Germany went on to win the game 3-1 with two more goals in the second half. Niclas Fulkrug put the visitors into the lead after being played onside by Sergino Dest before Jamal Musiala added a third.

The good news for Barcelona will be that Gundogan and Ter Stegen both emerged from the game unscathed and avoided any injuries. Germany go on to play Mexico in Pennsylvania and will then make the long trip home for the resumption of domestic football.