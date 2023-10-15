Status check on the FC Barcelona loanees - FC Barcelona

Now we have an international break, it's a good time to take stock of how things are going for the six FC Barcelona players who are spending the season on loan to other clubs.

The FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

SATURDAY, 14 OCTOBER | United States 3-1 Germany: Wearing the captain’s armband, İlkay Gündoğan left-footed home a rebound off the keeper to score Germany’s first goal in their friendly against the USMNT in East Hartford. That goal cancelled out the American’s opener and his team went on to win 3-1, with Ter Stegen also playing the full 90 minutes.

Nico Williams a big doubt to face Barcelona next week - SPORT

He is Athletic Club's most influential player and one of the top forwards in the Spanish national team. He did not play against Scotland and has not travelled to Norway to face Haaland, Odegaard and company. Nico Williams is suffering from an intercostal strain which currently rules him out of the Barça-Athletic game on Sunday 22 October.

Barcelona worrying over players overseas amid injury crisis - SPORT

With seven players in the treatment room, FC Barcelona are worried about what might happen during the current international break. Balde has already been ruled out after Spain's win over Scotland on Thursday and will be out for around 10 days due to adductor discomfort.

A golden opportunity for Barcelona's Inigo Martinez - SPORT

Íñigo Martínez is finding it hard at Barca. The Basque centre-back was aware that competition would be fierce and that minutes would be at a premium. He knew it from the first minute he signed. The player from Ondarroa is working hard to earn opportunities and a very good one could come his way after the international break.

Barcelona hoping for a Portugal gesture over Cancelo - SPORT

Joao Cancelo's minutes accumulated is enormous. The Portuguese full-back, who came from a pre-season with almost no competition, suddenly found himself playing absolutely everything. Both with Barça and with the Portuguese national team. Since those first minutes in Pamplona after just one training session, the full-back on loan from City has not stopped.

Barça's Araujo 'offers' himself to Uruguay coach Bielsa as a full-back - SPORT

Ronald Araujo is pure passion. Whether he wears a Barcelona or Uruguay shirt, the defender understands football in no other way than by pouring his heart out on the pitch. Playing at the limit, with fervour. Celebrating decisive defensive actions, such as a spectacular and hair-raising tackle against Colombia. Not just against anyone, but with Liverpool striker Luis Diaz as his 'victim'.

Samuel Umtiti's 'dig' at FC Barcelona: 'At Lecce they believed in me...' - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti hopes to be back on the pitch soon after the concussion he suffered playing for Lille. The defender says he feels very much at home in his new team and explained the reasons that led him to sign for this club, ruling out other more lucrative leagues.

The players Barcelona are eyeing to strength pivot and full-back positions - SPORT

As the various people who have been in charge of FC Barcelona's sporting management over the years have often said, the club is always obliged to keep an eye on the transfer market, whether it be to try to bring in players for the immediate future or to ensure that no 'bargains' escape in the form of a player whose contract is expiring.

Barça's stance on possible Jadon Sancho signing after Man Utd fallout - SPORT

Jadon Sancho could be one of the big movers in the transfer window -- both in January and/or in June. His fallout with his coach, Erik Ten Hag, will force him to leave Manchester United to be able to play and the English club are trying to find a solution so as not to lose the money invested in his signing.

Bruno Guimarães' new Newcastle contract includes a Barcelona clause - SPORT

Despite the arrival of Oriol Romeu, Barcelona have not abandoned their search for midfielders on the international market. The club feel the signing of Romeu is a short-term solution, but they still need another deep midfielder. One of the options they like, however utopian it may seem, is Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes.