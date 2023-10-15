Sergi Roberto expected to leave Barcelona next summer and move to MLS

Sergi Roberto is expected to wave goodbye to Barcelona at the end of the season and head to MLS to finish his career.

The versatile veteran has been handed the captain’s armband this season but has only started two La Liga games for the Catalans so far.

Barca handed Roberto a new one-year extension in the summer but it looks like being his last with the club.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Roberto is already thinking about a move to the United States for next season to join former team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Riqui Puig in MLS.

Roberto has made no secret of the fact that he would like to play in America, saying back in December he would quite like to move when he’s “33 or 34.”

The Barca captain will turn 32 in February but may decide that next summer is the best time to go.

Messi has had a huge impact in MLS since arriving at Inter Miami, while the US is set co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.