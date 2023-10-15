Barcelona have already made a decision on whether to keep Joao Felix or not

Barcelona have reportedly already decided to try and sign Joao Felix permanently in the summer transfer window.

Felix has arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid after revealing that it had always been his dream to play for the Catalans.

The Portugal international made a bright start to life with Xavi’s side, scoring four goals in his first four games, but has now gone four games without a goal for Barca.

However, Diario Sport reckon that Barca have already decided they want him on a permanent basis, despite it only being October.

“We have the entire season to prepare a proposal that allows us to keep Joao Félix,” a source at the club has told Sport. “We are very happy with his performance and he is a player that is very popular in all areas of the club.”

Barca have already handed Felix a pay-rise, increasing his wage from €400,000 to €4m, suggesting they are more than happy with his performances so far.

Yet signing him permanently from Atletico won’t be easy or cheap. The club have already made it clear they are happy to see him shining for Barca as it’ll make it easier to sell him for a high price.

Atletico are thought to want around €80m for Felix next summer but there is still a long way to go until then and, as we’ve seen many times before, anything could happen between now and then.