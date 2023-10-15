Joao Felix happy at Barcelona but knows he must improve in one particular aspect

Joao Felix has been chatting about his move to Barcelona while on international duty with Portugal.

The forward is set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina next and will then head back to Barca to resume his season with Xavi’s side.

Felix made a great start to his Barcelona career, netting four times in as many games, but hasn’t scored for his club since netting twice against Antwerp in the Champions League.

The Atletico loanee says he’s happy at the club but knows he must be more consistent.

“Yes, as you can see I’m happy where I am, confident and I feel like I’m in a good place,” he told reporters. “The hardest part is maintaining a good level, which I haven’t been able to do recently, but I work daily to correct those less positive aspects and I’m happy.”

Portugal have already booked their spot for Euro 2024. A win over Slovakia last time out confirmed their place in next summer’s tournament.