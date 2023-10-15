WATCH: Gavi scores for Spain against Norway in Euro 2024 qualifier

Barcelona midfielder Gavi was on target for Spain on Sunday in the team’s crunch Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway in Oslo.

Gavi struck just after half-time to give Spain the lead. The goal came after Ferran Torres had gone for goal and the ball eventually fell to Gavi after a bit of pinball in the box.

The Barca teenager then struck home to make it 1-0, although Spain then had to wait for several minutes for a VAR check to confirm the goal.

Gavi has the ball in the back of the net, and after a very lengthy VAR review this one counts



The goal puts Spain on course to qualify for Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente’s side will guarantee their place in next summer’s competition with two games to spare with a win against Erling Haaland and Co.

Norway must win to keep their chances of progression alive. If the hosts do not beat Spain then Scotland will go through to the finals.