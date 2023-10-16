WATCH: Alexia Putellas overtakes Jenni Hermoso to become Barcelona Femeni’s all-time top scorer

Alexia Putellas made more history on Sunday when she struck her 182nd goal for Barcelona, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer.

The Barca captain scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid for Jonatan Giraldez’s side.

That’s now 182 in Barca colors for Alexia - more than any other player in the history of the team:

And here it is:

182 GOALS FOR ALEXIA



She did it, she broke the record! @alexiaputellas puts Barça in front at Atlético Madrid with a historic goal.



@alexiaputellas puts Barça in front at Atlético Madrid with a historic goal. — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) October 15, 2023

Alexia was asked about taking the record off Jenni after the game and admitted she was a bit surprised to hear she was now top of the pile.

“I really didn’t remember,” she told DAZN. “It is a privilege and an honor to be able to surpass my partner Jenni.”

The win made it five straight victories for Barca Femeni this season to ensure the defending champions stay top of the pile with a 100% record so far in the 2023-24 season.

Congratulations Alexia!