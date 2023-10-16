Barcelona’s Ansu Fati misses another chance to impress after being hauled off at half-time for Spain

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati endured another tough night on Sunday when Spain took on Norway in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The forward was perhaps surprisingly named in the starting XI for the match in Oslo but struggled to impress in a disappointing showing on what was his 10th appearance.

5 - Ansu Fati will make his 10th appearance for Spain in all competitions (two goals) and his fifth start. His last appearance in the starting XI for the senior team came in a friendly against Jordan in November 2022 with Luis Enrique Martínez in charge. Confidence. pic.twitter.com/7900eCgcsA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 15, 2023

Ansu’s stats make for very dismal reading too. The Barca loanee had zero shots, zero key passes, zero dribbles, zero recoveries and lost the ball seven times.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente was ruthless at half-time, taking off Ansu and Robin Le Normand and sending on Mikel Oyarzabal and David Garcia instead.

No han sido los mejores 45 minutos de la carrera de Ansu Fati...



❌0 disparos, 0 centros con acierto, 0 pases clave, 0 regates, 0 recuperaciones, 7 pérdidas de balón



Luis de la Fuente lo tuvo claro y fue uno de los sacrificados al descanso pic.twitter.com/q22j3Zf86K — Diario AS (@diarioas) October 15, 2023

Ansu then had to watch as Spain went on to open the scoring within minutes of the restart in Oslo.

Gavi struck from inside the penalty area to make it 1-0 after Norway hadn’t been able to get the ball clear from an initial shot by Ferran Torres.

Ansu is set to return to Brighton after the international break where he’ll try again to get his career going again.

The youngster has made seven appearances so far for the Seagulls, scoring once, but is still waiting for his first start in the Premier League.