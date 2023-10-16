Three big games at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - FC Barcelona

Once the international break ends, the next three FC Barcelona fixtures will all be at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, where the ball won't have rolled for 21 days. And they're coming hot after each other in the space of less than a week and in two different competitions.

Alexia makes history - FC Barcelona

Sunday's game with Atlético was by no means a classic in terms of drama, but it brought a moment of history when Alexia Putellas broke the all-time FC Barcelona goalscoring record. In the 51st minute, she scored the only goal of the match, the 182nd of her glittering career in blaugrana.

European Qualifiers: Spain, Scotland and Türkiye book places - UEFA

Gavi's precise winner in Oslo sent Spain to EURO 2024 with two matches to spare and ended Norway's hopes of finishing in the top two. After dominating possession during the first half, La Roja added accuracy to their slickness when the Barcelona midfielder struck as part of a spell of pressure four minutes after the break, the goal proving sufficient to take the three-time champions to an eighth successive EURO tournament. The result meant Scotland also qualified.

Barca getting good feedback on Julian Araujo for next season - SPORT

Who is that guy with the pink-tinted hair who hangs out at all the La Liga celebrations? Julián Araujo went viral during the celebrations of Barça's 2022/23 La Liga champions. The Mexican full-back had arrived in January and kept up the momentum with Xavi all those months even though he could not play.

Andreas Christensen, annoyed by Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid start - SPORT

Andreas Christensen analysed the start of the season in Spain in an interview with TV2Sport in which he made it clear that he would like to have more minutes at Barça. However, the strongest statements were about the signing of Jude Bellingham by Madrid, whom he considers a dangerous player.

Barcelona have decided to keep Joao Felix - SPORT

The performance of the Portuguese striker since he arrived at the club on the last day of the market has been top. He is undisputed either as a winger on the left flank or as one of the two most advanced players in Xavi Hernandez's squad in some matches. He has played in eight games, seven of them as a starter, scored three goals and provided three assists.

Fermin Lopez interview: 'It's hard to keep your feet on the ground' - SPORT

The road to the Barça first team is travelled differently by each player who arrives at his destination. Not a single one of them has it easy, but some more than others. The case of Fermín López is that of a stubborn child, in love with the ball itself even more than with football, a good student, introduced to it by his uncle Juan, known as 'Miri', short for Maradona, who also played football very well and is his mother's brother.

The decision that changed Fermin Lopez's life forever - SPORT

Fermín López lived in a two-storey house in El Campillo, a village of 2,000 inhabitants whose population fluctuates according to the season, fifty up, fifty down. A minute's walk away, around the corner, we find the Peña Madridista 'Los Cipreses', founded in 2018 (we talked about the Pena Blaugrana Camp-Barça, which is not far away).