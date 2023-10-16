‘The hard work has paid off’ - Gavi celebrates sending Spain to Euro 2024

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been celebrating sending Spain to Euro 2024 after scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Norway.

Gavi’s second-half strike in Oslo secured all three points for La Roja and means Luis de la Fuente’s side will play in the finals in Germany next summer.

The Barcelona midfielder admits it’s been a lot of work but it’s all been worthwhile.

“I am very happy with the result. We have been very good and the hard work has paid off,” he said after the game. “We have come with a very good streak of victories. We knew Norway were a mess, in their stadium, but we are very happy.”

Spain progress with two games to spare and go through along with Scotland. Norway can now only potentially go through via the play-offs. They need to finish third and hope Serbia qualify from Group G.

Meanwhile, La Roja finish their campaign with games against Cyprus and Georgia - the bottom two teams in the group.