Andreas Christensen speaks out on Barcelona’s ‘annoying’ defensive problems this season

Andreas Christensen has been talking about Barcelona’s defensive frailties this season after seeing the team concede 10 goals in just nine La Liga matches.

It’s a far cry from last season when Barcelona’s defensive was watertight and played a key role in the team’s title triumph.

Xavi has made changes to his side this season, bringing in Joao Cancelo at right-back, and Christensen says the players are still getting used to the new system.

“We have changed the system, and I think we just have to find out how it works,” he said. “We have fallen behind in some games where we shouldn’t have conceded goals. “The good thing is that we get back into the games and show good morale, but it is annoying that we have to chase the results instead of controlling them.” Source | TV2

Christensen is currently away with Denmark over the international break, with San Marino up next on Tuesday. The Danes can qualify with a win and if results elsewhere go their way.