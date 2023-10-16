Barcelona told when Vitor Roque will return to action after ankle injury

Vitor Roque’s agent Andre Cury has said the Brazilian youngster is due to return from injury in November and has once again reiterated his belief that the forward will be playing for Barca in January.

The 18-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle ligament injury, but Cury says recovery is going well and his comeback is on the horizon.

“There was talk of three months of injury but we believe that in two months or even a little sooner he could be back,” he said. “It is an ankle ligament injury, but the doctor explained to us that there would be no problem beyond needing rest to return well.” “[He] will be playing for Barça in January. We are even hoping to play again on November 10 or 15 in the Brazilian championship to help his team be in the next Copa Libertadores.”

Cury once again talked up Vitor Roque, comparing him to Ronaldo Nazario.

“Roque is very prepared to arrive at Barça, in a very powerful way and do what Xavi asks of him. I know he has spoken with him, but I don’t know what,” he said. ”I do know that Barça is going to happily pay the millions because Roque is going to fulfill everything. “Vitor has a bit of the power and movements of Ronaldo Nazario, he fights for all the balls, he is very competitive, he helps the defense but the best is his way with goals. His mentality is very strong and that’s why I say that if he comes on a Friday, he could play the same Sunday.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Vitor Roque has scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Athletico Paranaense this season before he was sidelined with injury.