Barcelona react to news Nacho’s ban has been reduced ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid defender Nacho has seen his ban for a red card reduced from three games to two ahead of El Clasico.

Nacho was sent off for a wild tackle on Portu that resulted in a deserved sending off. The defender was initially handed a three-match ban but that’s now been reduced to two games on appeal.

The upshot is that Nacho will only have to sit out their next game against Sevilla and will be available for El Clasico.

Barcelona, predictably, aren’t at all happy with the development but aren’t too shocked by the update either.

“These things are no longer surprising,” is the word from the dressing room, according to Diario AS.

Nacho’s challenge was a shocker and saw Portu stretchered off. Fortunately, the striker has not suffered a serious injury which seems to be one reason possibly why Nacho’s ban has been reduced.

It’s easy to understand why Barca are frustrated, particularly if you look back to recent incidents. Robert Lewandowski’s picked up a red card last season for a nose-tapping gesture that brought a three-match ban which was upheld on appeal even though the striker had said it was directed at Xavi not referee Gil Manzano.