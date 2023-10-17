When are Barcelona’s injured players due to return to action?

Barcelona’s injury problems have made plenty of headlines in recent weeks but how are the players faring, with the team set to resume La Liga action at the weekend?

Xavi’s side face a hectic week after the international break and play three games in seven days against Athletic, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

Time to take a check on how the injury list is looking ahead of some big fixtures....

Pedri

The Barcelona midfielder has been out since August with a thigh injury but has been back in training for a little while now. Pedri had been expected to return after the international break against Athletic. However, the latest update from RAC1 suggests his first minutes back will now be against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Barca then go on to play Real Madrid in La Liga so he should be available for El Clasico.

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have been without their Dutch maestro due to an ankle injury for a little while now. He’s been spotted wearing a protective boot in recent weeks but that is due to come off this week. Further tests will be needed to see exactly how he’s doing but it’s thought he will miss the games against Athletic, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

Alejandro Balde

Balde took a knock on international duty with Spain and was sent home. The injury isn’t serious however and he is expected to be fit and available for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Athletic Club at Montjuic.

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona’s wonderkid Lamine Yamal is also due back against Athletic. The teenager joined up with Spain, despite being injured, and had a chat with Luis de la Fuente. He then returned to Barcelona but should be ready for Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona’s top scorer is aiming to be fit for El Clasico but it will be touch and go. The Poland international has admitted his recovery is going better than expected but that he won’t return until he’s 100%. Catalunya Radio reckon he will be fit in time but he may start on the bench.

Jules Kounde

The Frenchman is currently sidelined with a knee problem and isn’t due back for some time yet. He’ll miss all next week’s matches and a few more as well. As things currently stand, Kounde isn’t due back until next month. Mundo Deportivo reckon he could make his comeback against Alaves on November 12.

Raphinha

And finally there’s hamstrung Raphinha. The Brazilian has offered a few words on his current situation and said he’s hoping to make El Clasico. The Athletic reckon he could be fit enough to be included in the squad for the game but is unlikely to start at Montjuic.