Shakhtar fire manager after just 12 games in charge ahead of Barcelona clash in Champions League

By Gill Clark
FC Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Porto: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Shakhtar have fired manager Patrick van Leeuwen just over a week before they are due to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

Van Leeuwen has gone and been replaced by former Croatia defender Darijo Srna who takes over as caretaker boss for now.

Shakhtar will play Barcelona next Wednesday at Montjuic and then face the Catalans again in Hamburg on 7 November in the group stages.

The Ukrainian side have three points from their first two games so far having beaten Antwerp 3-2 but lost to Porto 3-1.

Barcelona have six points from six and know that two more wins over Shakhtar will likely guarantee qualification to the knockout stages.

Shakhtar have fared better in domestic action and are third in the table, two points off the top but with a game in hand.

Van Leeuwen was only appointed in July, on a two-year deal, and leaves after just 12 games in charge of the club.

