Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on target as Portugal run riot

Barcelona duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix were both on target as Portugal ran riot on Monday against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal had already booked their spot at Euro 2024 but showed no mercy, racking up the goals in a huge win in Zenica.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring after just five minutes and then grabbed his second just 15 minutes later. Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 before Cancelo found the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

Felix then added Portugal’s fifth of the game four minutes before half-time. The Barca forward finished smartly with the outside of his boot after being picked out inside the box.

Portugal didn’t add any more goals after the break and ending up settling for the 5-0 victory. Felix played 78 minutes before being replaced, while Cancelo was handed the full 90 minutes by boss Roberto Martinez.

The duo will now return to Barcelona to prepare for Sunday’s match against Athletic Club.