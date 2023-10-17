Estanis Pedrola admits he ‘would love to’ come back to Barcelona

Estanis Pedrola has been shining on loan at Sampdoria but has admitted he’d be more than happy to come back to Barcelona.

The Catalans agreed a deal for the youngster in the summer. He moved to the Serie B side on loan with a mandatory purchase option set at €3 million.

Barca do have a buy-back option and Estanis has made it clear the club will always be in his heart.

“I have been a member of Barça since I was little and I grew up watching their games, amazed by Messi and the truth is that if one day I could return, I would love to, but now I am focused on Sampdoria,” he told Sport. “We have started a little bad and we have a lot of work. But after the break, we are sure to go up again.”

Estanis has scored three goals in eight matches for his new side and revealed that Bojan has been in touch to see how he’s been getting on.

“I spoke to him when I was injured. He wrote to me and asked me how I was. He told me that he was very happy for me and asked me about the injury,” he added. “He also told me that he had the intention of coming at some point. Since then I have not spoken to him again, but it is true that I am grateful that Barcelona values ​​the work I am doing and has a little follow-up.”

Bojan has been tasked with working with the club’s youngsters and keeping in touch with those players out on loan after returning to work with at Barca as part of Deco’s new team.