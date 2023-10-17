New week at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Anew week of training has begun at the Ciutat Esportiva. With the international players still absent, life is returning to normal after a three.day break for the players that stayed in Barcelona. The next challenge is Sunday's Liga encounter with Athletic Club, managed by an old friend in Ernesto Valverde, and the first game for 21 days at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Four golden blaugrana goalscorers - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas Segura. Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini. Jonathan Soriano Casas. Sergio Lozano Martínez. These four Barça players are top scorers in FC Barcelona's football history.

Joaos run riot as Portugal thrash Bosnia and Herzegovina - SPORT

Both Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix were on target on Monday as Roberto Martinez's spectacular Portugal side romped to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Barca warn new signings, the golden era for salaries has ended - SPORT

It is clear to Barça that they must continue to tighten their belts in terms of salaries. In recent years, Mateu Alemany's work has already been directed in this direction: the former executive insisted that the annual wage bill he had inherited made the club unsustainable. Now, Barça wants to accentuate this dynamic even more.

Atletico Madrid's conditions for Joao Felix's transfer to Barca - SPORT

Since the signing of Joao Felix on loan by Barça, the Azulgrana club already knows what the conditions are to keep the winger's services. At the same time, the entity chaired by Joan Laporta does not hide the fact that, as the coffers currently sit today, it is very difficult for them to afford the transfer of the Portuguese under the agreed terms.

Barca and AC Milan battle over Juan Miranda brewing - SPORT

Juan Miranda is one of the players that Barça is monitoring for the future. The Blaugrana club still retains fifty percent of his rights, but this summer he finishes his contract with Betis and they could lose them. That is why they expect him to renew although it seems that the talks are complicated. In Italy they claim that Milan and Barça are bidding for the player.

Ferran Torres is still Barcelona's bet up front - SPORT

The 'Shark' is going through one of his best moments since he landed at Barça back in January 2022. At the moment, for the first time this season Ferran Torres has made three consecutive starts. After playing 90' against Granada, Ferran has become essential for Luis de la Fuente with Spain.