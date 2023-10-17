 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aitana Bonmati and Lionel Messi tipped to be 2023 Ballon d’0r winners

A new report claims to know the final results

Barcelona Femeni’s Aitana Bonmati and club legend Lionel Messi are reportedly set to be the named as the 2023 winners at the forthcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Sport reckon they already know who will walk away with the coveted prizes ahead of the ceremony in Paris on Monday, October 30.

Aitana is set to take over from team-mate Alexia Putellas as the best female player in the world. The Barca star won the league and the Champions League last season and then went on to lift the World Cup with Spain.

Bonmati has already picked up the UEFA Player of the Year Award and now looks set to another another precious prize to her collection.

The men’s award will also go to a World Cup winner, with Messi set to beat Erling Haaland to top spot and pick up his eighth Golden Ball after guiding Argentina to glory in Qatar last year.

Messi’s win will be the first time a player at a club outside of Europe has picked up the famous prize following his summer move to Inter Miami.

