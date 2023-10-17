WATCH: Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez scores stunner on full debut for Spain’s Under-21s

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has opened his account for Spain’s Under-21s in style on his first start for the team.

The youngster received his maiden call-up over the international break after impressing for Barca and has continued his good form for La Rojita.

Lopez opened the scoring after just 10 minutes against Kazakhstan on Monday with a brilliant effort from the edge of the penalty area.

The Barcelona midfielder took a touch and then calmly struck the ball past the despairing dive of the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

⚽ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DE ESPAÑAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOLLLL DE FERMÍN!!!



Centro desde la esquina y @ferminlopez_11 aprovecha un rechace en la frontal para clavarla en la escuadra. ¡Golazo!



| 0-1 | 10’



@teledeporte#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/MC3UZHOT52 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 17, 2023

It’s another great moment for Lopez who has spoken this week about his rapid rise and how he’s determined not to get carried away by his latest success.

Meanwhile, Spain boss Santi Denia has said he opted to call up Lopez after being impressed by his displays and because he’s a “footballer that we love.”

Spain went on to win the game 4-0 at the Astana Arena. Diego Lopez, Fran Perez and Samu Omorodion also struck in a convincing victory.