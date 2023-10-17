Barcelona sporting director Deco admits it ‘will be difficult’ to sign players in January

Deco, the sporting director of football for Barcelona, has revealed the challenges the Spanish champions face in bolstering their squad during the upcoming January transfer window, citing their financial constraints as a significant hurdle.

As things stand, Barcelona finds themselves exceeding La Liga’s strict spending cap of €270 million ($285 million) for the season. This limitation restricts them to investing only about 50% of the funds they generate or save, making it a daunting task to make significant moves in the transfer market.

Previously, ESPN had reported that Xavi Hernandez, the head coach, has a desire to strengthen his squad further, particularly by adding a defensive midfielder. However, the financial constraints have placed a considerable roadblock in their pursuit of potential signings.

“It will be difficult to sign anyone in January. We are always ready in case an opportunity presents itself, but I don’t think it will be possible. It doesn’t solely depend on the efforts of the club. There is a part that does, but there is also a part that doesn’t. “Vitor is a player we have signed for the present and the future. We really believe in him, but we will have to see what we can do. We have to wait and see how we can manage things. If it’s not now, it will be in July.” Deco | Source

Barcelona therefore seem unlikely to make any January signings apart from perhaps Vitor Roque. Instead, the club is already in the process of planning for the next season, with hopes of having greater flexibility and maneuverability in the summer transfer window.