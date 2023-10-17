Joao Cancelo’s goal celebration: A ‘slap in the face’ to his critics

Barcelona full-back Joao Cancelo recently sparked controversy when he expressed frustration with persistent autograph hunters at the training ground.

After facing criticism for his behavior towards fans, Cancelo explained that these individuals regularly resell his signed items, a practice he strongly dislikes.

He then let his performance on the pitch speak for itself, scoring a remarkable goal in Portugal’s 5-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Taking a pass on the edge of the box, he fired a stunning shot into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot. Following the goal, he celebrated by sliding on his knee with his arms outstretched towards the corner flag.

And here’s why...

“My celebration was a slap in the face to those who criticise me. I was always professional. There are those who sell a bad image of me, but it is not true. I have a good heart and I do everything I can to help Portugal.” Cancelo | Source

And there you have it. Cancelo is now due to head back to Barcelona who will be hoping to see plenty more goal celebrations from the full-back this season.