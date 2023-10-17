Barcelona keeping tabs on Julián Álvarez - report

FC Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on Julián Álvarez, who has already won everything with Manchester City and Argentina at only 23 years old.

The Citizens are keenly aware of his ability and will not want to part with him. He’s even playing a bigger part in the team this season, after mainly being used as a sub for Erling Haaland last season.

Ordinarily, Barcelona would not have much of a chance to sign him, but there’s one big caveat. According to some rumors, he has a release clause of 50 million. Not a small sum, but a pittance relative to his ability.

Barcelona are seeing Vitor Roque coming in soon from Athletico Paranaense. He’s another of South America’s bright young attacking talents. He is only 18 however, and not nearly as accomplished as Álvarez.

The Catalans also have Robert Lewandowski, one of the best strikers of his generation. The Polish striker is 35, and there’s some suspicion that he may go to a smaller league to finish his career. He already turned down an approach last summer from the Saudi Arabian league.

Álvarez could take over the starting spot, with Roque as his substitute. For that to happen, they will have to convince him that his future is in Catalonia. At the moment, he seems happy and is beloved by the manager, Pep Guardiola.