Vitor Roque opens up on his chat with Deco about Barcelona move

Vitor Roque has been chatting with Deco this week after the Barcelona sporting director flew out to Brazil to check on the club’s new signing.

The teenager is currently recovering from injury but is due back in November and could also move to Barcelona in January rather than next summer.

Vitor Roque was asked what he spoke with Deco about and offered up the following explanation.

“They were positive conversations that anything can happen in January, but if it doesn’t happen, head well, calm down and focus here on Athletico,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “Yes, yes, it is not easy, but I always try to have a calm mind, I try to work daily, now focused on recovering from the injury. I think it is the most important thing at the moment.”

The forward also spoke about his recovery from his ankle injury and offered a bit of insight into how things are going right now.

“I’m very well, I’m recovering well, my recovery is being optimal, I’m very young, so that also helps a lot.E “Every day I go to the training center, I do physiotherapy, I always do two sessions and sometimes I also treat myself here at night. I have the idea of ​​still playing with Athletico. If everything goes well with the recovery, I think I will play [before the end of the season].”

It still remains to be seen if Barcelona will be able to bring in Vitor Roque this winter. Xavi is keen to bolster his attack with the youngster but Barca must make room on the wage bill first.