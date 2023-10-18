Ferran Torres and Gavi return to Barcelona training

Ferran Torres and Gavi were both back in Barcelona training on Tuesday after returning from international duty.

The duo both featured in Spain’s win over Norway that has guaranteed La Roja a place in next summer’s Euro 2024 tournament.

Gavi was the matchwinner for Luis de la Fuente’s side, scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory in Oslo.

Back Like That ft. Gavi & Ferran pic.twitter.com/XTcItRkxa0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 17, 2023

Xavi will no doubt be glad to have both players back and to see that the duo both avoided injuries unlike Spain team-mates Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal.

The rest of Barca’s internationals are due back in the coming days and will start to prepare for Sunday’s clash against Athletic.

Xavi is still waiting for the two Joaos, Andreas Christensen, Fermin Lopez, Ilkay Gundogan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen and will be keeping his fingers crossed that all the players report back with no new injury concerns.