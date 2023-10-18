Gavi and Ferran back at training - FC Barcelona

The squad is slowly coming back together for Xavi Hernández. The international break is almost over and players are returning to training to prepare for the next LaLiga game.

Ez Abde's ticking off for Barca director Deco - SPORT

Ez Abde pressed in the final stretch of the market to leave Barça. The Moroccan winger didn't feel he was really important for Xavi and opted to look for playing time at Betis. His dissatisfaction with Barça, however, went back a long way.

Atletico's unexpected way of potentially convincing Joao Felix - SPORT

It is only October but the future of Joao Félix is already taking centre stage. The Portuguese winger, who was on target for his national team this Monday, will once again be Atletico Madrid's again for all intents and purposes as of July 1st. The desire of the player and Barça is to continue hand in hand, but the Azulgranas cannot afford today a transfer of 80 million.

Barca paying close attention to Saudi Arabian market - SPORT

Barça is very attentive to the Saudi Arabian market and some players have already offered themselves as options for the future. It is clear that they charge unpayable salaries, but many are willing to play for less money and, in other cases, the Arab clubs will have no choice but to pay part of their wages to loan them out.

Deco's priorities at Barca: De Jong and Lewandowski - SPORT

Barça's sporting director, Deco, is trying to sort out the squad's salary limit numbers in order to have room for manoeuvre for the summer. They have juggled a lot in recent months, but there is little room for maneuver and the situation is complicated.