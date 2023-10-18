Former Barcelona player says Jules Koundé is a “horrible” right-back

Christophe Dugarry, who once played for FC Barcelona for one season, has criticized Jules Koundé heavily on television during les bleus’ 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Dugarry also spent one year with AC Milan, but he is best known for playing for Bordeaux and winning the FIFA World Cup and Euros with France.

Koundé did not participate in that France win, as he was injured. Jonathan Clauss played at right-back instead, and delivered the first assist of the night, a cross from the flank for Kylian Mbappé.

“What a joy to have a full-back who plays as a forward. What a joy,” Dugarry said after the match.

“I couldn’t stand Koundé’s back passes anymore. It was horrible. His crosses didn’t even reach the center. And the problem was not just crosses. As soon as he received a ball on the wing, he sent it back. It was unbearable.

“What Koundé did was insufficient. There is nothing better for an attacking player than having a full-back who offers you something. It’s a blessing to have a guy like that. When I saw Ousmane Dembélé or Kingsley Coman with such a poor Koundé, who I actually really like as a central defender, I felt sorry. I don’t understand how [French manager Didier] Deschamps can think for a second that Koundé is the right man for the right-back position. He offers nothing on the flank.”

Koundé spent time as the primary right-back for Barcelona last season, but that has changed with the arrival of the more attack-minded João Cancelo. Now the Frenchman is been used exclusively at centerback by Xavi.

However, he has persisted as a right-back at international level.