Ronald Araujo celebrates win over Brazil and Vinicius Jr with Uruguay

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been celebrating after helping Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz gave Uruguay the victory that sends them above Brazil on goal difference in the standings and into second place behind Argentina.

The center-back had another good night up against the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Neymar and will be loving the fact his team kept a clean sheet.

Araujo did pick up an early booking but it was the only blemish on an otherwise superb night for the Barcelona defender.

The stats from the game offer a bit of insight. He won four of his five aerial duels, made seven defensive actions, conceded just one foul, produced five clearances, won six of his individual duels and made six passes in the final third.

Araujo certainly seemed a happy man after the game after helping Uruguay beat Brazil for the first time in 22 years.

“I missed the World Cup, I missed many dates,” he said after the match.

“You always want to be here, but these are football things. Sometimes there are injuries. I will always do my best to contribute and help my team, my country. Let’s go, Uruguay.”

The win should give Araujo a huge boost as he now heads back to Barcelona. He’ll be set to face Vinicius and Rodrygo again in a couple of weeks in El Clasico.