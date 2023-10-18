Boost for Barcelona as Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde train ahead of Athletic clash

Barcelona received some good news on the injury front on Wednesday with both Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal taking part in training.

Yamal picked up a knock last time out for Barcelona that ruled him out of action with Spain over the international break, while Balde was sent back after also suffering some discomfort.

Balde and Lamine Yamal have completed part of today's training with the group pic.twitter.com/BpaMUE7BGX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 18, 2023

Both players appear to have shrugged off those complaints and look set to be available for Sunday’s clash with Athletic in La Liga at Montjuic.

The news will be a boost for Xavi who is still waiting for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan to return from the US and Ronald Araujo to come back from Uruguay.

Barcelona will also be without Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and potentially Pedri against Athletic.

However, the visitors also have injury problems ahead of the match, notably Nico Williams. The forward also departed the Spain squad early and is a doubt for the match.