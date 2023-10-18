Sergi Roberto joins Barcelona’s lengthy injury list, will miss El Clasico

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has become the latest player to be sidelined with injury.

The Catalan giants confirmed on Wednesday that the 31-year-old is out of action with a calf problem.

“First team player Sergi Roberto has a soleus muscle injury in his right leg and will be unable to play until the problem goes away,” read a statement.

Early reports indicate Roberto will miss a couple of weeks and is definitely out of Barcelona’s next three games against Athletic, Shakhtar and Real Madrid.

There are also doubts over whether he will be fit for Barcelona’s next game after that against Real Sociedad on November 4.

Roberto is hardly a guaranteed starter anymore but he may well have been used in those games if he’d been fit due to Barca’s other absentees.

Xavi welcomed back Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal to training on Wednesday but is still without Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.