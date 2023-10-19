Lionel Messi compares his Argentina team with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side

Lionel Messi reckons his old Barcelona team under Pep Guardiola was the best he ever played in but believes his current Argentina side is not far behind.

The GOAT bagged a brace as the world champions beat Peru 2-0 in World Cup qualifying and spoke to reporters after the game about the best team he’s ever played in.

“This team is impressive and continues to grow, playing better every time. This team is playing better and better. Compare it with Pep’s Barcelona? It’s the best team in history, that’s a lot, isn’t it? But I think that this team is very close for what it has shown. For having become Copa America and World champions and that has a lot of merit,” he said. “We have great players. No matter who plays, it is not noticeable because we have a very marked style of play, which we like. We want to continue on this path. In terms of play, I think we grew. After winning the World Cup, we are confident, very loose, more united and firm. Hopefully we can continue growing. “If there is a good group and a good atmosphere in the locker room, things are much easier. We enjoy playing and spending time together.”

Messi also spoke about his plans for the off-season, with the GOAT set for a rest. There has been speculation he could head back to Europe on loan but Messi is looking forward to some time off instead.

“I will train and play the last games with Inter Miami now to get to the November matches against Uruguay and Brazil well. Then, I will enjoy my vacation in Argentina,” he added. “It is the first time that I am going to have a lot more vacation days in December, during the holidays with peace of mind and with my people. Then in January I will return to training.”

Before all of that, Messi is set be named the world’s best player yet again. The Argentina captain is expected to pick up an eighth Ballon d’Or at the ceremony in Paris at the end of October.