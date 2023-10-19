Vitor Roque reveals which Barcelona player called him before he sealed move

Vitor Roque has revealed how Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was on the phone to him even before he agreed to join Xavi’s side.

The Brazilian teenager has agreed to move to the Camp Nou in 2024, although it remains to be seen if he’ll arrive in January or next summer.

Vitor Roque has now told Mundo Deportivo that Araujo was eager for him to sign for the Catalans and hoped he would be able to play alongside him for the Blaugrana.

“Ronald Araujo started to call me even before I signed for Barça. He sent message to my teammate Canobbio... he said: tell Vitor to join us at Barça. He wanted me at Barça at all costs!”

Raphinha has also been in touch with Vitor Roque about his impending move to Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense.

“[He said] that they were waiting for me and that they were eager to play with me. And when I arrive they will help me adapt well,” he added.

Vitor Roque also went on to reveal how he’s really looking forward to playing alongside Robert Lewandowski at Barca and how he’s “going to try to learn as much as possible from him” when he does finally move to his new club.