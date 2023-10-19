Balde and Lamine Yamal join part of Wednesday training - FC Barcelona

This Wednesday, FC Barcelona were joined again by members of Barça Atlètic for a morning workout on the Tito Vilanova field at the Ciutat Esportiva. Both Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal were present, and joined in with some of the group exercises, while Fermín López did recovery work after a long trip to Central Asia with the Spain U21 squad.

The lowdown on Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

La Liga resumes this weekend and FC Barcelona will be looking to regain lost ground after drawing with Granada as they take on Athletic Club at 9pm CEST on Sunday. Here’s the lowdown on the team they call The Lions.

International week by the numbers - FC Barcelona

Some of the internationals are already back at work and the rest will be home soon. So let's take stock of how they all got on for their national teams.

Sergi Roberto joins Barça's injury list and is likely to miss the clásico - SPORT

There are now eight injured players at FC Barcelona. Sergi Roberto went down this Wednesday in the first team's joint training session with Barça Atlètic. The club have now issued a medical statement regarding the player's injury.

Barça VP Eduard Romeu: "We have managed to put the plug in the drain" - SPORT

The economic vice-president of FC Barcelona, Eduard Romeu, presented Wednesday the financial results for last season, with a profit of €304 million, and the budget for the current year, with an expected revenue of €859m and a profit of €11m, two points that will have to be approved by the Assembly of Compromisarios on Saturday.

Messi: "This Argentina side is close to the best Barça in history" - SPORT

After Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru in the South American World Cup qualifiers, captain and goalscorer Lionel Messi was ecstatic about their recent performances, going so far as to put the current 'Albiceleste' team on a par with the historic Barcelona side that dazzled the world under Pep Guardiola and of which Messi himself was a member.

Judge in Negreira case charges Laporta with bribery and other crimes - SPORT

Judge Joaquín Aguirre decided Wednesday to charge the current president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, as part the Negreira case, which is investigating the payment of 7.3 million euros by FC Barcelona to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira, and his son for a period of 18 years.

Barcelona have not lost sight of Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez - SPORT

FC Barcelona's sporting department, led by Deco, is working with foresight. As they say at Can Barça, a club like the Azulgrana must always be attentive to the market. In this sense, one of the positions they want to reinforce in the future is the frontline.