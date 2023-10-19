 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Barcelona show off Clasico shirts with Rolling Stones logo

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Super Bowl XL - Halftime Show Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Barcelona have shown off how their new Clasico shirts will look for the upcoming La Liga clash with Real Madrid at Montjuic.

The Catalans will wear the Rolling Stones logo on the front of their jerseys for the match after agreeing a deal with the legendary band as part of their agreement with sponsors Spotify.

And here’s how it’s going to look,.

Barcelona Femeni will also wear the shirts for their Liga F game against Sevilla on 5 November at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The partnership comes as the Rolling Stones are set to release their first album in also two decades. The band say they are huge fans of the game and are looking forward to El Clasico.

“We’re huge football fans and honoured that Spotify have brought our Tongue & Lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album,” read a statement from the band.

“We’ll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match.”

Barcelona host Real Madrid on October 28.

