Joan Laporta says bribery charge ‘does not make any sense’ and tells Barcelona fans to be calm

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken out after being charged with bribery in the latest development of the ongoing Negreira Case.

However, the club chief is not worried by the charge, says he doesn’t understand or agree with it and thinks Barcelona will end up being acquitted.

Here’s what he has had to say:

“The judge has decided to typify me as an investigated person in the Negreira case and as I understand it does not make any sense and I disagree with that. “There are not any grounds because this cannot be typified as bribery as referees are not public workers, and this isn’t a continued crime either. I understand this can’t progress to he next step. “The last turn with the bribery charges is even contrary to what the prosecutor’s office described. When they assessed all the facts, they typified the potential crimes as corruption and malfeasance, but dismissed the bribery. “Now of course, I have to respect the decision from the judge, but I think they are pushing this story too much. “What I can say is that all the Barcelona fans can be calm about this. I think this case will end up being dropped and Barcelona will be acquitted.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Barca made payments of €7.3m to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the RFEF’s refereeing committe, but have insisted the payments were for reports and not to gain a competitive advantage.