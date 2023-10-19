Xavi to rest Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan for Barcelona against Athletic?

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez could opt to rest Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan for Sunday’s clash with Athletic.

The duo are facing a long flight back from international duty and will not return to training until Friday.

Araujo has been with Uruguay and was part of the team that inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Selecao in World Cup qualifying.

Meanwhile, Gundogan has been in the United States for friendlies with Germany against the USMNT and Mexico.

Sport are reporting that there are doubts over both players who have both played 180 minutes over the international break.

Araujo’s recent injury history is also something of an issue and means it would probably be a good idea to give him a breather.

The report reckons he will either sit out Sunday’s match or the midweek game against Shakhtar, with Inigo Martinez set to come into the team.

Gundogan could also get a breather after playing two games for Germany, although Xavi is short in midfield with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong still out injured.