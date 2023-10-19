Deco explains why Barcelona are so willing to bet on Vitor Roque

Deco has been chatting about Vitor Roque and has explained why Barcelona were so determined to land the talented teenager.

The Catalans are set to bring in the forward from Athletico Paranaense next year for a fee of around €40 million ($44m).

Deco says there are many reasons for Barca’s decision and told fans what to expect from their new signing.

“What stands out is his ability to score goals at such a young age. This is something important in a club that wants to be a winner like Barcelona,” he said. “But also the physical ability to move around the area. He is a player who understands the game a lot. In short spaces, he can find solutions to get out and score goals. I think it’s a bit of this mix that made us bet on him.”

The Barcelona sporting director also feels that Vitor Roque will be a good replacement for Robert Lewandowski when he finally decides to hang up his boots.

“He is a young player, who we believe in a lot. We know that we have one of the greatest center forwards in the world, which is Lewandowski, but the time will come when we will need someone for that position,” he added. “Vitor, being able to join Barcelona with a reference like Lewandowski, would be a fantastic learning experience for him. Vitor is one of those players that we believe in and are betting a lot on in the future.” Source | Lance

Barcelona are trying to bring in Vitor Roque in January but Deco admitted that bringing the transfer forward is still not confirmed and “depends on a few things.”