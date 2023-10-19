Barcelona dressing room warned Xavi off two signings for Barcelona

Barcelona’s dressing room has reportedly helped Xavi make some big transfer decisions over the past couple of windows.

Catalunya Radio report that Brazilian midfielder Arthur was offered to the Catalans but did not return after Sergio Busquets had a chat with Xavi.

Busquets apparently told the coach that Arthur wouldn’t be a good fit because of his lifestyle choices and that he would not be a good example to the club’s youngsters.

Arthur has strugged since being shipped out of Barca and signing for Juventus. He was sent out on loan to Liverpool where he struggled and is now at Fiorentina.

Benjamin Pavard is another player who was seemingly denied a move to Barcelona. The report adds that Ousmane Dembele advised Xavi not to sign the Frenchman.

Dembele apparently felt that Pavard could cause problems in the dressing room, something he’s been accused of previously while on duty with the France team.