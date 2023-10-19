Víctor Font: Barça is still in trouble

Víctor Font, Joan Laporta’s closest rival for the FC Barcelona presidency in the last election, has criticized the work done by Laporta’s administration.

He compared the club to a patient that “is more cheerful because they have given him painkillers” but is still fundamentally sick, from a financial point of view.

This comment contrasts with what Eduard Romeu, a Barcelona VP, said. He compared the club to a patient that had been in the ICU, but had improved and was now in observation.

Font said that unless structural changes are made, there’s a chance that a similar situation could arise in the future.

“If we do not change the way we govern, if we are not more professional, this is not going to work,” Font said.

In the near term, he said Laporta’s biggest failure was letting Lionel Messi go. He left as a free agent to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in a surprise move in 2021. Over the summer, there was a strong rumor that he would return to Barcelona. Ultimately, he chose to go to Inter Miami.

“That is why there is such a huge loss. The loss numbers would be lower if the partnership with Messi had continued,” Font said.