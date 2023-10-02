FC Barcelona News: 2 October 2023; Lamine Yamal to sign new deal, Barca Femeni win

Lamine Yamal ‘set to pen new three-year deal with £1 BILLION release clause | Mail Online

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal will sign a new three-year contract at the club on Monday with a release clause set at 1 billion euros.

Tough tests await in October | FC Barcelona

Barcelona are facing some key fixtures at home and abroad in October, with Porto and Shakhtar up next in the Champions League and a Clasico at the end of the month.

Xavi takes SPORT test ahead of 100th game as Barcelona coach | Xavi

Xavi Hernandez answered some key questions for SPORT ahead of his 100th game in charge of Barcelona this week.

Barça Atlètic 1-1 RC Celta Fortuna: A hard fought point | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Atletic drew 1-1 with Celta Fortuna on Sunday despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Unai Hernandez was shown a red card.

Jean-Clair Todibo: People said I failed at Barca | FC Barcelona

Jean-Clair Todibo has been talking about his time at Barcelona and says people believe he failed at Camp Nou because he did not play regularly.

Sporting de Huelva 1-2 Barça: Chances missed but a win all the same | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Women missed a host of chances but still picked up all three points in a 3-1 win over Sporting de Huelva on Sunday.