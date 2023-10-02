Lamine Yamal signs new Barcelona deal until 2026

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that teenage talent Lamine Yamal has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

The deal is the longest Lamine Yamal can sign right now, as he is only just 16, with reports already claiming plans for a longer-term contract are already in place.

Lamine’s extension also contains a buyout clause set a 1 billion euros - the same as those put in place for Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Gavi, and Ansu Fati.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have reached an agreement on a new contract binding the player to the club until 30 June 2026, with the buyout clause set at one billion euros.”

The news is great for Barcelona as Lamine has been proving this season exactly why there’s so much hype surrounding him.

Barcelona’s latest wonderkid has already broken records for club and country and has impressed in the first team, making eight La Liga appearances.

It had been thought he’d also play for Barca Atletic this season, but it would be no surprise if he spent the whole campaign with Xavi’s side, such has been his impact.