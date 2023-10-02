 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona Atletic boss Rafa Marquez ‘surprised’ by Pau Cubarsi’s quality

The defender has impressed

By Gill Clark
Spain v Republic of Ireland: Quarter Final - UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2023 Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Pau Cubarsi has already been tipped to become the next La Masia player to break into the first team and has certainly surprised Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez.

The defender starred in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Celta Fortuna, in a match where Barca Atletic played most of the second half with just 10 men after seeing Unai sent off.

Marquez praised Cubarsi after the match and suggested he could be heading into the first team if he maintains his current trajectory.

“Pau surprises me. That he has this character, this temperament, this way of playing, this quality,” he told Sport.

“It is a profile that must continue to be worked on, because he has a profile to go upwards.”

A long-term injury to Pelayo Fernandez is likely to give Cubarsi more opportunities to impress Marquez, but he certainly seems to have made a great early impression on his boss.

