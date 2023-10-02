Barcelona’s Deco to fly out to Brazil and meet with Vitor Roque over international break

Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly set to fly out to Brazil over the international break to check up on Vitor Roque.

The forward, who will join Barcelona nex year, has been sidelined with an ankle injury and expected to miss the next few months.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Deco wants to check on his injury, show the youngster some support in the recovery process and ensure the treatment is going well.

Deco also wants to discuss the future and reassure Vitor Roque that Barcelona still want him in January despite all their financial obstacles.

Barca are still hoping the Brazilian can arrive in the winter but the move will depend on several matters being resolved.

The Catalans are still waiting for a financial injection of 40 million euros from German investment outfit Libero that was due in the summer.

Vitor Roque’s arrival in January would obviously be a boost for Xavi’s side midway through the campaign, although it’s still not clear yet if it will actually be able to happen.