Barcelona told Joao Cancelo is ‘more important’ to Xavi’s side than Joao Felix

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix have both made an instant impact at Barcelona this season since signing on loan in the summer transfer.

However, Cancelo is far more important to Felix to Xavi’s side, according to former Barca assistant and Spain coach Roberto Moreno.

Here’s what he’s had to say about the two new boys:

“Although it goes against the current, I think Cancelo is more important than Joao Félix despite his goals and assists,” he said. “What Cancelo is giving is something really uncontrollable for rivals because he doesn’t play as a full-back, he plays whatever he wants. “I also tell you that it is something that Xavi has to control because both Benítez and Aguirre planned the game for him to counterattack against two defenders, something that did not happen last year because Koundé did not go forward as much. The structure was not good and Busquets was missed.” Source | Marca

There’s no doubt that Cancelo has helped fill what’s been a problem problem for right-back, a move which has also allowed Jules Kounde to return to center-back where he’s shone.

Yet Felix has also enjoyed a good start to life at Barca, scoring three goals and picking up two assists in his first five matches.