Raphinha sends out message to Barcelona fans after being sidelined with injury

Barcelona forward Raphinha has sent out a message to fans after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The attacker sustained the injury in the first half of Friday’s 1-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga and had to be replaced by Fermin Lopez.

However, he seems to be in positive mood and has vowed to come back stronger than before.

“Well I’d like to come on here to thank everyone for the love and messages that are sending positive energy,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately I will be away for a few weeks, but soon we will be back, stronger than ever.”

Raphinha is expected to miss around a month for Barcelona, meaning he’ll sit out games against Porto, Granada, Athletic and Shakhtar.

Barcelona then head into the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid, although it’s not clear yet if Raphinha will be ready to for the big game against Los Blancos.